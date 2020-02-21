|
Juanita "Jenny" R. Macias
Anthony - JUANITA "JENNY" R. MACIAS, entered eternal life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1942 in Alvia, Coahuila, Mexico and made her home in Anthony, New Mexico. Without question, she was a true servant of the Lord and lived her life serving others. She was known for her devotion to the church and her gift of cooking. An active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Juanita served as president of the Altar Society; was a member of the Parish Council; led a religious community group; cared for the Augustinian Recollects; assisted with migrant services and participated in the church fiesta every June for more than three decades. Juanita also worked at Farah, White's Auto and Danny's Drug and Soda Fountain.
Her brisket, biscochos and gorditas were unmistakable. Whether the catering was for a small breakfast meeting, Thanksgiving for 40 or a wedding for 500, she took great care of each order making sure the taste was great and there was more than enough for everyone.
Juanita may have not have obtained a diploma or degree, but the life lessons she taught so many people were invaluable and her contributions to the community she so loved - incalculable.
She is survived by her daughter Lauren Janet Macias-Cervantes (George); her grandchildren Aranda, Jennifer and Damien; great granddaughter Ellie; siblings Rosa Saucedo, Amelia Colquitt, Julia Macias, Tacho Macias (Ane), Elida Macias, Josie Sanchez (Ben) and Ruth Villareal (Fred). She is was predeceased by her parents, Juan and Margarita Macias; aunt, Maria Del Refugio (Tia Cuca) Aranda; brother, Lorenzo Macias and youngest sister, Rosario Macias.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of the Resurrection at 2 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the same church with Reverend Jose Felix Troncoso, officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Fellowship and Refreshments will follow immediately after the interment at St. Anthony Parish Hall.
Serving as casket bearers will be, George Cervantes, Damien Cervantes, Raúl Sanchez, Jr., Javier Barrios, Arturo Gonzales and Ricardo Gonzalez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020