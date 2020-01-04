|
Judith "Judy" Ann Baker
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandma & great grandma, Judith "Judy" Ann Baker, 80, she was granted her angel wings by joining our heavenly father on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home.
Judy was born on October 28th, 1939 in Moline, Illinois to the late Pauline and William Patterson. She was preceded in death by her older brother William (Bill) Patterson.
Judy attended New Mexico State University, where she was majoring in Physics and Chemistry. She met her husband to be, on a blind date. After dating for only two months, she married the love of her life Larry Baker March 21, 1964 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Four children were born from this union. Judy retired from the Southwest Bell Phone Company after 20 invested years. She also worked as a Teacher's Aide at Palo Verde School District in a Kindergarten, Second Grade and Special Needs class. She greatly enjoyed working with all children. Her passion and priorities centered around her family. She had a smile that lit up a room and she had an uncanny way of making you feel that you were in fact her FAVORITE. Judy's love of life was contagious, and she lived her life to the very fullest. She loved her Family, Gardening, Turtles, Roses and everything "purdy".
Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband, Larry D. Baker; her children Diana Allen (Russell Allen), Kathy Cundiff (Mark Cundiff), Bryan Baker (Julie Baker), Laura Baker (Jesse Matta); Her 18 grandchildren; Otto (Lauren), Rush, Max, Ryker, Allie, Sydney, Matthew, Brandon, Jonathan, Jessica (Jose), Haley, Christopher, Bryan Jr., Samantha, Emmett, Jordan, Chris, Anthony; and one great grandchild Aria.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11th, 2020 in the Chapel at Getz Funeral Home (1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001). The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation to Mesilla Valley Hospice in the honor of Judith Ann Baker.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020