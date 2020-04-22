|
Judith Ann Miernyk
Las Cruces - JUDITH ANN MIERNYK, was born on August 23, 1936 in Anderson, Indiana. She was born to Roxie G. Norris and Loral C. Breece, both of Lapel, Indiana. She lived in Lapel, throughout her childhood and young adulthood. Upon graduating from Lapel High School Judi attended Ball State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She moved to South Bend, Indiana after graduating from college where she began her teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher. Several years later she moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where she continued her teaching career teaching fifth grade at Harrison Hill Elementary School.
She met her husband, Richard Miernyk, in 1963 through The University Club in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They were married on July 17, 1965. In 1969 the first of their two children were born and she stopped teaching to raise a family. In addition to keeping up with her family and children's activities, she was a member of the Gem and Mineral Society, a volunteer with the Allen County Literacy Alliance, and was a certified Laubach adult literacy educator. She was a member of Swinney Homestead Settlers, and was dedicated to preserving and teaching pioneer hand arts and history.
After thirty-eight years in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Judi retired with her husband to Las Cruces, New Mexico. One of the first volunteer organizations they became involved with after their move to New Mexico was with the National Park Service at White Sands National Monument as Interpretive Park Rangers. Judi was also a member of the Mesilla Valley Garden Club, and volunteered with La Bodega Food Bank at Saint Albert the Great Newman Parish.
Judi is survived by her husband, Richard Miernyk of Las Cruces, and her two children, Ann Valentino (Joe) of Austin, Texas, and James Miernyk of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Valentino, Austin Miernyk, Ben Valentino, Michael Valentino, Samara Miernky, and Katelyn Valentino. Surviving siblings include Jack Breece of Cape Coral, Florida, and Bob Breece of Lapel, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loral and Roxie Breece.
Services will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. A Graveside services will be on April 27, 2020 at the Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Colorado.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions have been placed on attendance at both events. They will be private and not open to the public.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020