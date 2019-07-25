|
|
Judith "Elaine" Szalay
Las Cruces - Judith "Elaine" Socolofsky Szalay passed away peacefully at Mountain View Medical Center on July 21, 2019. She was born in Hamburg, Iowa on May 25, 1943 to Albert D. and Naomi E. (Mayse) Socolofsky. Her family moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1947. Elaine Graduated from Las Cruces High School and attended Colorado Women's College until transferring to New Mexico State University where she completed her degree.
Elaine was passionate about the arts, the Native American culture, a passion which translated into her creativity. She opened a small arts shop in Plano, Texas "Hang it All" and became widely known in Dallas and nationally for her large macramé pieces that would don hotel lobbies and bank buildings.
Life came full circle for Elaine when she returned to Las Cruces to follow in her father's footsteps and she ventured into the world of real estate. Elaine's father pioneered one of the first real estate companies in the 1940s becoming a pillar in the community. Elaine modeled her business in the same fashion as her father and she too built a thriving real estate career and was awarded the People's Choice Award for best Realtor of the year in 2005. She was driven and loved helping families through the intricacies of buying and selling homes and along the way she created relationships that carried her prominently through her 40 plus years in the real estate industry. Always a bundle of energy, Elaine always brought a word of encouragement and a face of cheer to all whose path she crossed.
Giving back to her community was also an important part of Elaine's life and she was a longtime member of the Las Cruces Rotary Club and a Paul Harris fellow.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Gary J. Podris of Las Cruces, daughter Laura Szalay (Brown) and Eric Brown of Austin, Texas; Son Frank Szalay of Las Cruces, New Mexico; brother Dan Socolofsky and wife Sandi of Hobbs, New Mexico; and nephew John Socolofsky and wife April of Springtown, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Naomi Socolofsky and by her grandson, Jared Szalay.
She will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers please honor her by supporting Jardin de los Ninos, an organization she held dear to her heart.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign on local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 25, 2019