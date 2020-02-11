|
|
Judy Montoya
Las Cruces - Judy Montoya, 56, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away January 5, 2020. Judy was born in Los Angeles, California to Nick and Angie Montoya. Judy is preceded in death by her mother, father and brothers, Richard, Frank, and Chris Montoya.
Judy is survived by her son, Sean White, her daughter, Tiffany Pegoda, brother Al Montoya, grandchildren Monique, Noah, Cora and Tabitha and her great granddaughter, Adrianna.
Judy loved music, animals, and her family. Judy was an artist, she specialized in lamps made from wood and macramé Judy was a breeder of Lhaso Apso/Poodle mix puppies she called teddy bears. Judy had a heart of gold and never met a stranger.
No funeral is scheduled, a private memorial will be held by family members to spread Judy's ashes in the Pacific Ocean. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020