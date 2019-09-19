|
Judy Parthemore
Las Cruces - Judy Parthemore passed on to her eternal home, September 12th 2019. Known by many as "Mrs. Scotty" for owning what many knew as Scottys II grocery, a well-known Las Cruces gas station off south main.
Judy was known for her caring heart, feeding anyone who came into her store hungry and penniless. She served as an alcohol and drug counselor for several years; but those who knew her, knew her passion lay in customer service, where she dedicated years of her life to our local Picacho Circle K.
She is survived by her husband Lauren, children: Allen Kirby, Rebecca Lethig, Rita Tangirala, Brad Connard, Lee Connard and Valerie Howland as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family will be having a celebration of life in her memory. For more information please send an e-mail to [email protected]
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 19, 2019