Julia M. Nava
Las Cruces - JULIA M. NAVA, age 94, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Santiago Minjarez and Maria Bolanos on June 17, 1926. Mrs. Nava was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle of Las Cruces.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Romero, Sandra D. Nava-Baldwin both of Las Cruces; two brothers, Rafael Alvarez of San Angelo, TX and Isaias Minjarez of Mesquite; a sister, Lydia Andrade also of San Angelo, TX. Other survivors include four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando Luna Nava; two grandsons, Peter Dean Flores and Fernando William Nava and other family members.
Visitation for Mrs. Nava will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Apostolic Tabernacle of Las Cruces, 3001 Missouri Avenue with Pastor Jimmie Arellano officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be John, Ruben and Daniel Sanchez, Jaime, David and LaVerne Carbajal.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020