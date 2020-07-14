Julia V. Dominguez
77 - JULIA V. DOMINGUEZ, age 77, of T or C and formerly of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sierra Health Care Center. She was born June 19, 1943 in Rincon to Nicolas Ramirez and Aurelia Rivas. Julia worked in housekeeping until her retirement and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three brothers, Martin Arrey (Silvia) and Jerome Arrey (Terry) all of Las Cruces, and Alex Arrey (Margaret) of T or C; two sisters, Dolores Gomez (Joe) of Las Cruces and Annette Fuentes of Arrey. Other survivors include five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Frank Dominguez and three sons, Andrew and Leonard Sedillo and Marvin Dominguez.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Graveside Service will follow at the San Miguel Cemetery with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating.
Serving as casket bearers will be Josh, Johnny and Douglas Arrey Jr., Joseph and Ronnie Sedillo and Randall Hisey.
