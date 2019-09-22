|
Julia "Judy" V. Olona
Las Cruces - Judy V. Olona, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born October 26, 1928, in Clovis, NM, to Tom and Paula Trujillo. She moved to Las Cruces in 1961 to raise her family.
She had the honor of working for the Dona Ana County Treasurer's office as the Chief Deputy Treasurer for many years, followed by employment at New Mexico State University, retiring from there in 1990. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She had many passions, including quilting with the Munson Quilters, and enjoying the many friends she made there. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, winning at bingo, traveling, and preparing wonderful meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for her large family. She was especially proud of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her nine children, Diana Olona of Albuquerque, Susan Warner of Frederick, CO, Tony Olona of Yucaipa, CA, Nancy Lansu of Littleton, CO, Patrick Olona of Las Cruces, Philip Olona of Tucson, AZ, Richard Olona of Littleton, CO, Karen Olona of Las Cruces, and Janet Eberwine of Las Cruces. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister, Marcy White of Clovis, and many nephews, nieces, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tony J. Olona, her son, Gregory Paul Olona, both of her parents, her brother, Tommy Trujillo, and her sister, Marie Moreno.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Getz Funeral Home, where the Prayer Vigil will follow at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, 1240 South Espina, with the Rite of Committal and burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Officiating will be Monsignor John Anderson. Serving as pallbearers will be her four sons, and two grandsons, Jared Lamb and Tomas Olona.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Ambercare Hospice in Las Cruces and Albuquerque for their loving and supportive care.
Arrangement by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 22, 2019