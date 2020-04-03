|
|
Julian "Lan" Bustillos
Las Cruces - JULIAN "LAN" HINOJOS BUSTILLOS, age 72, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home with his loved ones at his bedside. "Lan", as he was known to family and friends was born January 9, 1948 to Inocente and Guadalupe Hinojos Bustillos. He retired from New Mexico State University as a custodian and was a faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left of mourn his passing include three sons, Julian Bustillos Jr. (Dianne), Richard Bustillos and Jaime Gonzalez (Vanessa) all of Las Cruces; three daughters, Donna Bustillos and Julie Bustillos also of Las Cruces and Becky Gonzalez of San Miguel; two sisters, Mary Carbajal of Las Cruces and Socorro Ortiz of Albuquerque. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lan was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Tony and Mike Bustillos.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).
Serving as casket will be his sons and daughters.
Their will be an announcement by the family for a Full Funeral Service of Lan, at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020