Julian Montez
Hatch - Julian Garcia Montez II, 81 years old passed away on September 5, 2019 in TorC, NM surrounded by his family.
Julian was born in Placitas, NM to Julian and Raquel Montez on April 8, 1939. Julian completed 2 years of High School in Hatch, New Mexico. He was married to Socorro Aguilera also of Placitas NM, Julian held many jobs but mainly at Ford Motor Company and at the NM State Highway Department. Julian was enlisted in the US Army before receiving an honorable medical discharge. Julian was also a well-known musician, painter and artist.
Julian was preceded in death by his wife Socorro Montez, daughters Norma Moreno, Rachel Gutierrez, brother Soilo Montez, Alejandro Montez and his sister Romelia Trujillo.
Julian is survived by his son Steve (Diana) Montez of Garfield, daughter Minerva (Benny) Fuentes of TorC, son Anthony Montez of Hatch, Chris (Jennifer) Montez of Placitas. He was also survived by his many grandchildren; Augustine Herrera Jr, of Hatch, Melissa (Ernesto) Garcia of Placitas, Stephanie (Mark) Fallert of Las Cruces, Julian III of Garfield, Catherine Shreves of Garfield, Isaac (Lily) Fuentes of TorC, Priscilla Fuentes of TorC, Sabrina Gutierrez of Colorado Springs, Vanessa Gutierrez of Las Cruces, Emily Gutierrez of TorC, Aaron Montez of Placitas, Ryan Montez of Las Cruces, Megan Montez of Placitas and Brook of Hatch. Julian also is survived by many great-grandchildren; Stevie Ray Montez, Nathaniel Bouvet, William Montez, James Fuentes, Isaiah Fuentes, Iliana Fuentes, Autumn Ochoa, Addicus Ochoa, Darius Herrera, Kaitlyn Garcia and Katrina Gutierrez. Julian is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousin.
A funeral service is scheduled at Our Lord of Mercy in Hatch, NM on September 11, 2019 at 10 am, with Father Alejandro officiating the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 10, 2019