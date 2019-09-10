Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord of Mercy
Hatch, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Montez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Montez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julian Montez Obituary
Julian Montez

Hatch - Julian Garcia Montez II, 81 years old passed away on September 5, 2019 in TorC, NM surrounded by his family.

Julian was born in Placitas, NM to Julian and Raquel Montez on April 8, 1939. Julian completed 2 years of High School in Hatch, New Mexico. He was married to Socorro Aguilera also of Placitas NM, Julian held many jobs but mainly at Ford Motor Company and at the NM State Highway Department. Julian was enlisted in the US Army before receiving an honorable medical discharge. Julian was also a well-known musician, painter and artist.

Julian was preceded in death by his wife Socorro Montez, daughters Norma Moreno, Rachel Gutierrez, brother Soilo Montez, Alejandro Montez and his sister Romelia Trujillo.

Julian is survived by his son Steve (Diana) Montez of Garfield, daughter Minerva (Benny) Fuentes of TorC, son Anthony Montez of Hatch, Chris (Jennifer) Montez of Placitas. He was also survived by his many grandchildren; Augustine Herrera Jr, of Hatch, Melissa (Ernesto) Garcia of Placitas, Stephanie (Mark) Fallert of Las Cruces, Julian III of Garfield, Catherine Shreves of Garfield, Isaac (Lily) Fuentes of TorC, Priscilla Fuentes of TorC, Sabrina Gutierrez of Colorado Springs, Vanessa Gutierrez of Las Cruces, Emily Gutierrez of TorC, Aaron Montez of Placitas, Ryan Montez of Las Cruces, Megan Montez of Placitas and Brook of Hatch. Julian also is survived by many great-grandchildren; Stevie Ray Montez, Nathaniel Bouvet, William Montez, James Fuentes, Isaiah Fuentes, Iliana Fuentes, Autumn Ochoa, Addicus Ochoa, Darius Herrera, Kaitlyn Garcia and Katrina Gutierrez. Julian is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousin.

A funeral service is scheduled at Our Lord of Mercy in Hatch, NM on September 11, 2019 at 10 am, with Father Alejandro officiating the services.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now