Juliana Porter
Las Cruces - Juliana Zigon Porter was born in Gorizia, Italy, on September 29, 1931 and passed away on September 26, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She moved from Italy to Argentina at the end of the Second World War. After moving to the United States, she met and married John W. Porter in 1956. She was an exceptionally gifted artist, with a special passion for the watercolor medium. Julie was fluent in at least 6 languages. She was able to engage people of many different languages and cultures in unusually captivating conversations and then relationships.
She is survived by her three children: Dr. Andrew Porter of Shreveport, Louisiana, his wife Sarah and their children Madeleine (spouse Jacob and great-grandchild Eleanor) and Samuel (spouse Jessica); Dr. Steven Porter of Eden, Utah, his wife Linda, and their children Molly, America Jane, and Mary; and Dr. Vicki Porter Lyons of Ogden, Utah, and her son Erik. She will be missed intensely by the many people whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Jose de Picacho Church.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 3, 2019