La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Las Cruces - Julie Suzanne Hamilton-Khuzam (74), a long-time resident of Las Cruces, went into The Arms of Our Heavenly Father on Thursday April 18th, 2019 at University Medical Center-El Paso.

Born on January 25, 1945 in Asland Ohio, to Lucille and Benjamin Hamilton, Julie will be miss dearly by all her friends and Family.

Julie is once again united with her departed family members who preceded in death; Her brother, Paul Hamilton; and sisters, Faith Flemming and Ann Richards and Patricia Weiler.

She is survived by her son, Todd Reynolds and wife Chayo Diaz; grandchildren, Noah, Elijah and Joshua Lozano; her youngest son Timothy Reynolds and wife Gina Dominguez all of whom live in Las Cruces and bought joy to her in her later years; and her sisters, Diana Cutting of NV; and Cindy Gerwig of OH;

She lived her life to the fullest before her unexpected passing. She will always be remembered for her loving heart, beautiful smile and contagious laughter.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005 (575) 526-6891. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 5, 2019
