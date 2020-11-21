Juliet Gonzales Robles
Las Cruces - Juliet G. Robles, or "Chata" as known by most, entered peacefully into eternal rest Saturday, morning 24 October 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Chata was born 25 April 1938 to Patricio and Florencia Gonzales in Las Cruces.
Chata was a people person who enjoyed being around her family and friends and would strike up a conversation with the stranger next to her and walk away with a new friend. She accepted and loved you unconditionally, she listened, she heard you and lovingly 'counseled' you as needed.
She was a selfless, caring, kind hearted and loving person who seemed to touch the lives of many people with her sense of humor and positive outlook. Through the grace of God, she beat two bouts of cancer and continued to enjoy and be thankful for the simplicity of life with her family, friends and her neighbor friends. She had a passion for life, was quite the prankster and one was guaranteed to be laughing while in her company. She worked with the Las Cruces Public Schools for 17 years and even there struck up friendships with students, two (Emily & Felix Agosto) who not only became her daughters (Yolanda) friends but also baptized one of their daughters (Sonia).
She was a devout Catholic who did her best to teach and guide her children and grandchildren about the importance of faith in God, prayer, attending mass, family and that whether we see it immediately or not, that all we do and say in life impacts those around us.
Those left to mourn her passing are her son, Ralph Robles (Helen); her daughters, Yolanda Robles (Keith), Sylvia Vasquez (Rumie); her brothers, Narciso "Chicho" Gonzales (Jane) and Pedro Gonzales and her sister, Dolores Molinar (Reymundo), all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, Patricio Robles, Anthony Robles (Brittany), Monica Robles, Cecilia Robles, Sarah Vasquez, Marisa Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez, Robert Quinonez; five great-grandchildren Devon Garcia, Joseph Robles, Leah Robles, Sofia Ceballos, Luis Fernando (LJ) Suarez, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Pablo and Patricio Jr. Gonzales; her sister, Sophie Chavez, and Rafael Reyes Robles whom though divorced had helped care for him through the years and will be inurned with him.
Service will be live-streamed via St. Genevieve's Facebook Page, at her request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 70. Honorary bearers will be Patrick Robles, Anthony Robles, Matthew Vasquez, Devon Garcia, Luis Fernando Suarez, and Gus Ceballos.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers please donate to your local non-profit in the name of Julie G. Robles.
The family would like to thank the medical staff in the CCU (Stand Down), and 4th floor at Memorial Medical Center for their dedication, patience, and compassion while she was in their care.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacafuneralchapelslascruces.com