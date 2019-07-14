|
Juliet Maynez
Las Cruces - Juliet R. Maynez, 94, a lifetime resident of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully in her home on June 30, 2019.
Juliet was born on September 29, 1924 in Mesilla Park. As a young girl, she lived on the corner of Union Ave. and South Main Street in the family home which stands to this very day. She attended Mesilla Park Elementary with her three sisters. Juliet's signature remains etched on the bench in front of the school.
Juliet graduated from Las Cruces Union High School, where she met Oscar, her husband of 66 years. She and her son, Patrick, resided in Osaka Japan while Oscar served in the Korean War.
Juliet was a kind, gentle person, accepting of all. She was a fun-loving homemaker who enjoyed being in the company of family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and her membership in the Chit-n-Chat Club of Las Cruces.
Juliet was preceded in death by her son A. Patrick Maynez, husband J. Oscar Maynez, sisters Manuela Dossett and Katherine Casados, brother's in-law Ruben Maynez, Raul Maynez, Don Casados and Rudy Garcia, niece Jackie Maynez Rios, and nephews Mark Casados and Douglas Dossett.
She is survived by her daughter Royalene Maynez-McDonald, grandson Ryan P. McDonald, her sister Margaret Garcia, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Drive. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date when she and her husband, Oscar, will lie eternally together at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019