Juliet S Williams, 78, passed into the loving hands of our Lord, February 5, 2020, after a long battle with several unidentified and seemingly untreatable conditions. Juliet was born in Somers Point, NJ, on October 4, 1942, to Dr Alexander and Pauline Stuart. She is survived by her husband Jim, son Harinder (Raja) Garcha and his wife Sharon, step-son Greg and his wife Michelle, granddaughter Amanda, and sister Gladys. Juliet was preceded in death by her father and mother, sons Sanjay S Garcha, and Ravinder Garcha, her first husband Balwant S Garcha, step daughter Kirsten, and brother Alexander. A loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and wife, Juliet devoted her life to helping others. Juliet graduated from Adelphi University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She was a Fairfax County, Virginia, WTWoodson HS Biology and Earth Science teacher, receiving teacher and mentor of the year awards, who dearly enjoyed helping students with disabilities learn about science. This passion continued in her retirement years as she volunteered with Soroptimist International of Fairfax County. Upon first arriving in Las Cruces, she immediately felt at home. She volunteered with AAUW in Las Cruces and devoted many hours since 2006 as a volunteer for the Las Cruces Master Gardener program in the DAC Extension office. A 2015 Woman of Distinction, she also served many hours with 4-H horticulture activities and contest, and Girls Can. One of her favorite past times was RVing with her husband and dogs from Maine to California and Alaska and especially in Tombstone, Arizona. At her request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Inurement of cremains will take place at a point in the future, with her husband and beloved dogs long gone, in a garden far away yet always nearby, where wildflowers delight in brilliant sunlight, puppy dogs play in mountains of hay, green grass grows and blue water flows. Her life can be celebrated at a time and place of your choosing by helping those who need a hand.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020