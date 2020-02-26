|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mom, aunt, grandmother, great great-grandmother, JUNE POTTER ABBOTT of La Mesa, on February 22, 2020 at La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice. Born on June 13, 1932, she grew up in La Mesa, NM and graduated from Valley High School in Anthony, NM, June attended nursing school in Houston, TX where she met and married, Ray G. Abbott Sr. They returned to La Mesa to farm and raise four children. June was an avid gardener and a wonderful Mom, She never missed an opportunity to support her children whether attending band concerts, music lessons, sports events or giving advice on life. June was always willing to help people and the community. She was a faithful member of the La Mesa Methodist Church, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include a son, Ray G. Abbott Jr. (Susi); a daughter, Sandra Abbott; six grandchildren; two great grandsons; a great great-grandson and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Volney and Clara Potter; a brother, Robert Potter; a daughter, Peri Yarbrough and a son Charles Abbott.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 AM in Heart for the World Church, 1605 S. Valley Drive. Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020