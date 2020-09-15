1/1
Junell Dunagan
1947 - 2020
Junell Dunagan

Las Cruces - JUNELL ANNE DUNAGAN, 73, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 6, 1947, in Lordsburg, NM, to June Brooks and Damon Dunagan, who predeceased her. Junell was a 1965 graduate of Lordsburg High, where she was known for her warm smile and out-going nature. She continued her education at Western New Mexico University, graduating with an accounting degree. After keeping books for a local Lordsburg business, she moved to Deming in 1981 when she purchased an amusement/music vending company. After operating the business for many years, Junell moved to Las Cruces in 2001, to own and operate Angel Care Assisted Living. Caring for Dementia/Alzheimer's elderly was her passion, retiring in 2008.

Junell is survived by her two loving daughters, Leanna Frie of Las Cruces and Shelley Alexander Solis (Robert) of San Antonio. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Reyna of Las Cruces, Brandon of Phoenix, Kelsee of Tucson, Adrian, Courtney, and Mia of San Antonio, and Joshua (Malorie) of North Carolina. She also has five great-grandchildren, Ashaea and Aria of Las Cruces, Ari and Maddux of San Antonio, and Luke of North Carolina. Junell is also survived by her brother, James (Shelley) Redford of Silver City, and two nieces.

No services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
