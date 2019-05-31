Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Vigil
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of JUSTIN FRANK BARELA, JR. age 21, of Las Cruces on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born November 4, 1997 in Silver City. Justin worked as a laborer in the construction industry and was a member of the Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department and studied to be an EMT. He was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Connie J. Barela and companion Victor Rodriguez of Las Cruces; his father, Justin F. Barela of Deming; brother, Gabriel Barela; maternal grandparents, Virginia and Hilario Jimenez; all of Las Cruces; paternal grandmother, Marina and Ronnie Bowen; paternal great-grandmother, Lynora Harris all of Hachita; aunts and uncles; Ines and Juan Rodriguez of Las Cruces, Juanita Jimenez and Jesus Martinez of Canutillo, TX, and James Martinez of Las Cruces, Rebecca and Shawn Griffis of Batesville, AK, Donna and Van Dilullo of Deming and Gerardo De La Cruz of Rincon. Other survivors include numerous cousins and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Micaela and Hilario Jimenez; and Anastacia and Alberto Martinez; paternal grandfather, Frank Barela; paternal great grandfather, Harvey Harris; uncle Hilario "Lito" Jimenez; and three great uncles, Ramon and Carlos Martinez and Raymond Jimenez.

Visitation for Justin will begin at 6 PM Monday, June 3, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together for a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 AM in the same chapel. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Gabriel Barela, Joseph Gomez, J.C. Rodriguez, Elijah Barreras, Robert and Daniel De La Cruz. Honorary bearer will be Arturo Gomez.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 31, 2019
