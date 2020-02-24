Services
Justin Mims Obituary
Las Cruces - Justin Troy Mims, 24 of Las Cruces, New Mexico died February 18, 2020 at his home. Justin was born May 11, 1995 in Las Cruces to Brenda Taylor and Jimmy Simpson.

Justin was a member of the Picacho Middle School FFA and Mayfield High School FFA. He Loved to build and work on anything. Justin loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, and riding four wheelers. He also loved to play cards and was into anything Marvel and Comic book related. He was a long-time member of the 10X youth shooting club. Justin graduated from Mayfield High School in 2013.

Justin is survived by his parents Brenda and Bryan Taylor of Las Cruces, NM and Jimmy and Monica Simpson of Raduim Springs, NM. Sister Breanna Simpson, brother Clinton Simpson both of Las Cruces, NM, grandfather Robert Mims, grandmother Delila Gurule both of Las Cruces, NM, aunts and uncles Steve and Valerie Mims of Las Cruces, Kathy Armstrong of Albuquerque, NM and cousins Caleb, Tiffany, Trent and Katelynn.

A visitation begins at 10:00 am with a memorial to begin at 11:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. A Celebration of life will follow at The Faternal Order of Eagles, 980 N.17th St. Las Cruces, NM from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcare.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
