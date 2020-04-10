|
|
Karen Christine Reed
Las Cruces - This crazy, beautiful world lost a most amazingly wonderful person on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.Karen Christine (Lamb) Reed, 67, passed away from complications related to her diagnosis of behavioral-variant fronto-temporal dementia (bv-FTD).
She was born April 16, 1952 in Williamsport, Indiana to Lawrence and Geneva Lamb-the middle of 3 daughters. She grew up in Indiana before moving to Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, Nevada and finally found home in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1995.
She loved her Mesilla Valley desert.
She loved her Aggies, and devoutly supported them every chance she got.
She was a vibrant, fun, genuine, intelligent, hard-working, beautiful woman. She loved fiercely and cared deeply for her family and friends.
She never met a stranger.
She was the life of the party and the light in our lives.
Although we witnessed this devastating disease change her over time and take her from us, we are grateful it left the goodness in her. She always had a smile and a laugh (and for a while her unique little ditty).
It was that bright smile and comforting words, warm hugs and open heart we will cherish the most. She gave so much to the world, and she still had so much to give. She will be missed beyond belief and our lives will never be the same without her, but we are grateful for the time we had her with us.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Dolores and Linda.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Reed, son Jason Delp and wife Bridget, daughter Amber Frigerio and husband Vince, daughter Kara Schoeppner and husband TJ (Tim), grandson Jameson Schoeppner and granddaughter Claire Schoeppner, mother-in-law Janet Reed, sister-in-law Nan Reed and wife Alice Stivanelli, brother-in-law Ron Reed and wife Merritt, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as her beloved dog Buster.
Although her death was not related to current events, these isolating times mean we will celebrate her shining light later this year, date and time to be determined.
Our family would like to thank Elena Hernandez for her years of care and companionship during some of the most difficult phases of her dementia; the director and staff at Blue Horizon Memory care (Jill, Melissa, Ruben, Victor, Miriam, Norma, Veronica, etc.) and Caroline at Ambercare Hospice for their unwavering compassion and care of our beloved momma, wife, grandma and friend. They treated her with kindness, empathy and respect, and we are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Karen's name to the AFTD foundation, https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/.
If you knew Karen, we hope you remember the beautiful essence she was, the light she shone and laughter she shared with the world.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020