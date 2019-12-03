|
Karen Cunningham
Las Cruces - Karen Cunningham, 65, of Las Cruces passed away on November 26, 2019, with her family and close friends by her side. She was born to Fred Lloyde and Louise Parker on May 16, 1954.
Karen worked for Elephant Butte Irrigation District for many years and retired from there. She spent her retirement years working on her property, and spending as much time as possible with family. Karen was loved by many, and always welcomed any new friends. She cared and loved deeply. Those who knew Karen knew her to be stubborn, it had to be done her way, and on her timeframe. She would also drop everything she was doing to help any of her loved ones. She loved spending time and supporting her grandchildren. She volunteered for Special Olympics for years.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Sami Staley and her husband Keith, and three grandchildren Emily Thomas, Cauy and Layne Staley, mother, Louise Parker, siblings, Gary Parker, Robin Salazar, Ronda Norfleet; and many other family members.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Steve Cunningham, of 41 years, her son Sean Cunningham, and father Fred Lloyde Parker.
A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at 1 pm, on Friday, December 6th, at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM. Followed by an inurnment of Steve, Karen and Sean Cunningham at Masonic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
