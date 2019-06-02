|
|
Kari Feagan Jones
Las Cruces - Kari Feagan Jones, daughter of Mike and Deanna Feagan died on May 5th, in Katy, Texas. Kari is survived by her two sons, Jack and Wyatt, her parents, Mike and Deanna, brothers Cody and wife Nicole of Wimberly, Texas, Shane and wife Tara of Amarillo, sister Amanda and fiancé Christian of Amarillo, and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Tom and Ruth Feagan of Las Cruces and John and Sandy Wilson of Santa Fe. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Las Cruces. 106 S. Miranda 88005 on June 8, at 2:00 PM
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 2, 2019