Karzynierz "Casimir" Wiskowski
Las Cruces - Karzynierz (Casimir) Wiskowski, at the age of 82, passed away at home on May 29, 2020 with his wife of 52 years by his side. Casimir was born April 10, 1938 in Queens, New York. He was the son of Paulina Wiskowski. He held a bachelor's degree in Criminology from NY Institute of Technology. He retired from the NYPD and after serving in the army, he remained in and retired from the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and volunteered at Tax Aide. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a huge love for animals.

Casimir is survived by his wife Josephine Wiskowski, son David Wiskowski, daughter Jennifer Wiskowski, siblings Gertrude Rubenstein and Eugene Wiskowski, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Al Wiskowski and Chester Wiskowski.

Visitation will be held at 5 pm, Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 am, Thursday June 4, 2020 at Getz funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to any animal sanctuary of your choice.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
