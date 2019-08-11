|
|
Kathleen Ferguson
Las Cruces - Dr. Kathleen M. Ferguson, 74 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away August 4, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born August 23, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas R. Ferguson and Emeline Ferguson. She graduated from University of Toledo in 1981 with a BA in English; then subsequently earning a Master's Degree and then ultimately a Ph.D. in English. She worked for the University of Toledo for twenty years; retiring in 2004.
She was an avid reader and loved fishing, dancing, quilting and spending time with family and friends, especially grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by James E Ferguson, Sr., husband for 57 years, sons, James Ferguson Jr and Stephen Ferguson, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and sister Kimberly Ferguson.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her son Tony Ferguson;
Family will have a private celebration of her life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf to the University of Toledo are appreciated.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019