Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ferguson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ferguson Obituary
Kathleen Ferguson

Las Cruces - Dr. Kathleen M. Ferguson, 74 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away August 4, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born August 23, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas R. Ferguson and Emeline Ferguson. She graduated from University of Toledo in 1981 with a BA in English; then subsequently earning a Master's Degree and then ultimately a Ph.D. in English. She worked for the University of Toledo for twenty years; retiring in 2004.

She was an avid reader and loved fishing, dancing, quilting and spending time with family and friends, especially grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by James E Ferguson, Sr., husband for 57 years, sons, James Ferguson Jr and Stephen Ferguson, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and sister Kimberly Ferguson.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her son Tony Ferguson;

Family will have a private celebration of her life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf to the University of Toledo are appreciated.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now