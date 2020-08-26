1/1
Katrina Space
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katrina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katrina Space

Ranchos de Taos - Katrina Space, 66, of Ranchos de Taos passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 26, 2020. Katrina was born in Boston and raised in Las Cruces where she excelled academically especially in science and music. She made All State Choir in her senior year. After graduating from the University of New Mexico, she worked as a pharmacist for forty years including five years at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos. She was highly regarded by her colleagues in the medical profession. She took the time to mentor several young people encouraging them to enter the field of pharmacy. She loved Taos and volunteered at many events, including being a judge in the selection of the Queen for the annual Taos Fiestas. She loved the music and art scene in Taos and delighted in attending the Sting concert last September. She loved cats, especially her new Abyssinian Keesha. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Space, parents, Harry and Peggy Smits, sister, Gretchen Brimer, and nephew, Ronnie Clouser. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Marc Space, son, Jason Space and wife, Jessica, brothers, Harry and Robert, sisters, Carla and Karin, granddaughter, Veronica and numerous nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces.

A memorial mass will be planned for the spring when out of state family can attend. Because of her love for cats, any donations in her name would be appreciated and can be made to Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 622, Taos, NM 87571. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home, Taos. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved