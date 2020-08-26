Katrina Space
Ranchos de Taos - Katrina Space, 66, of Ranchos de Taos passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 26, 2020. Katrina was born in Boston and raised in Las Cruces where she excelled academically especially in science and music. She made All State Choir in her senior year. After graduating from the University of New Mexico, she worked as a pharmacist for forty years including five years at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos. She was highly regarded by her colleagues in the medical profession. She took the time to mentor several young people encouraging them to enter the field of pharmacy. She loved Taos and volunteered at many events, including being a judge in the selection of the Queen for the annual Taos Fiestas. She loved the music and art scene in Taos and delighted in attending the Sting concert last September. She loved cats, especially her new Abyssinian Keesha. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Space, parents, Harry and Peggy Smits, sister, Gretchen Brimer, and nephew, Ronnie Clouser. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Marc Space, son, Jason Space and wife, Jessica, brothers, Harry and Robert, sisters, Carla and Karin, granddaughter, Veronica and numerous nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces.
A memorial mass will be planned for the spring when out of state family can attend. Because of her love for cats, any donations in her name would be appreciated and can be made to Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 622, Taos, NM 87571. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home, Taos. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com