Silver City - Keith Arlon (Bud) Oelkers, was born in WaKeeney, KS on June 2, 1937 to Keith and Helen Oelkers. He passed away April 26, 2019 in Silver City, NM. Bud was a heavy equipment operator. Bud married Wilma Jo Clark and they had two sons; Rodney and Ronald Oelkers. Bud moved to Silver City, NM in 1970 and called it home. He continued working as a heavy equipment operator. He married Debra Califf and they had one son, Travis Oelkers. Bud is survived by a brother, Lynn Oelkers; three sons, Rodney Oelkers, Ronald Oelkers and Travis Oelkers; two, grandchildren and three, great grandchildren. Bud will be laid to rest at the Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, KS along side his parents. Bud was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Helen Oelkers. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-5370777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 10, 2019