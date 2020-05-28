My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Kelly McKinney
Las Cruces - KELLY L. McKINNEY, age 53, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his home. He was born and raised in Redondo, California on May 14, 1967 to Gloria Brown and Lee McKinney. Kelly was a loving and proud father that would do anything for his children. The greatest joy in his life was the birth of his three grandchildren, who all adored him. Kelly was a high spirited, fun and amazing individual whose hobbies included; being a "Die Hard" Raiders fan, and a heavy metal/rock and roll lover. He also enjoyed any and everything that had to do with his family. He lived for them.
Survivors include his sister, Patti Marble, a son, Ian McKinney, daughter Kelly and her husband Vicente Garcia; three grandchildren Haydyn, Axl, and Maria Garcia. He will always be remembered and loved to the end of time. We love you Dad.
At his request, cremation will take place and cremains will be inurned at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces - 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.