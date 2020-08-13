Kendra Janay Taylor



Kendra Janay Taylor, age 47, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.



Kendra was born on December 17th, 1972 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Rudy and Jo Mosley. She was a 1990 graduate from Las Cruces High School where she was an active FFA member. Kendra also attended New Mexico State University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in special education. Kendra had a passion for teaching special needs children and taught at Picacho and Zia Middle Schools in Las Cruces before becoming disabled.



At the time of her death, Kendra worked part-time at senior living center where she brought joy and a warm smile to its residents.



Kendra is survived by her four children, Kelsey Taylor, Kolten and his wife Jori Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, and Konnor Taylor; a grandchild, Davian Garcia; her siblings Denage Youngs and Tyson Mosley; a stepbrother, Scott Mosley; her mother, Jo Mosley, as well as several nieces, a nephew, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, Her father, Rudy D. Mosley and her Cousin, Rudy Joseph Mosley. Kendra's Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Fairacres Baptist Church, 5100 W. Picacho Ave, Las Cruces NM 88007, on August 22, 2020 between 11 am and 1 pm.



Flowers and condolences may be sent to 806 N Fairacres Rd., Las Cruces, NM, 88005 Prior to services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store