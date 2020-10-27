1/1
Kenneth Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Brown

Las Cruces - Kenneth Brown was born in to this life on October 8, 1958 to Ellen and William Brown Sr. He departed this life on Wednesday 10/21/20 at a care facility in La Cruses, New Mexico. Kenneth was known to his friends and family as "Taffy". Kenneth "Taffy" Brown was baptized into the body of Christ at a young age at the New Zion Missionary Church. He attended Carbondale Community High School where he played defensive end #66 for the Carbondale Terriers. He graduated in 1976. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1977 and served 4 years. While in the military he realized his gift as chef. He received training in catering and hospitality services. Taffy made his home in Silver City, New Mexico where he enjoyed cooking and serving the homeless. Taffy was an avid football fan and the Dallas Cowboys could not have had a more enthusiastic follower. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ellen Walker-Brown, and his sister, Doris J. Brown. Kenneth "Taffy" Brown leaves to cherish his memory, Kenneth Brown Jr. Millington, TN, Alex and Avery Doll-Brown Albuquerque, New Mexico, his siblings, Beverly J Brown and Billie Brown Jr. of Carbondale, IL, Vanessa L. Brown Collier of Belleville IL, Vincent Brown of the Philippines, Norman (Dianna) Brown of Buckeye AZ, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and very special friends. Interment services will be held graveside at Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 200 Cam De Paz, Fort Bayard NM 88036 at 1:00 pm MST, with full military honor. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to:

Mountain View Church of the Nazarene

212 Mountain View Rd

Silver City, New Mexico 88061. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Silver City Sun News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
My condolence to the Brown family in the loss of your love one.
George Martin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved