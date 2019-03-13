|
Kenneth Irving Blair
Las Cruces - Kenneth (Ken) Irving Blair, passed away at the age of 93 on March 9, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was surrounded by his family.
Ken was born November 29, 1925 in Tacoma Washington to Edith and William Blair. At the age of 17, with his mother's permission, he enlisted in the US Navy to defend his country during World War II. After he returned home from the war, he became a weekend warrior with the Navy reserves. Shortly thereafter, he was called back to serve in the Korean War. After being discharged, he returned home to Tacoma to attend Tacoma Vocational School for Drafting. He worked as a draftsman in the nuclear field in Washington State, Idaho, Texas, Nevada, and finally New Mexico where he retired in Las Cruces.
May 21st,1941 he married Jeanne Radabaugh where they had four children. Sadly, 27 years later, they divorced. July 3, 1976, he married Annabel Door. Ken and Annabel enjoyed traveling in their RV. They experienced many adventures visiting 49 states. Ken was a member of Parents Without Partners and Toastmasters. Ken will be remembered as a very outgoing person with a smile readily available for everyone he met. He had a sense of humor that was well known and loved to tell stories (some more truth than others).
Ken Blair is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Annabel who he would always say was waiting for him in heaven.
Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019