Kevin Higgins
Las Cruces - KEVIN MICHAEL HIGGINS, age 59, of Las Cruces entered eternal rest on July 4, 2020. He was born May 2, 1961 in Sterling Heights, Michigan to William and Mary Ann Higgins. Kevin was an adored father, husband, friend, soldier, King of our hearts, and protector of the realm. He was loved, respected and appreciated for all the blessings he brought into our lives. Kevin will always be remembered for his big loves, intense passions and his zeal for adventure and life.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Laryssa of the family home; two sons, Leonard Conkey and Dalton Conkey (Fiancé Catherine Mullin), both of Las Cruces; two daughters, Elizabeth Higgins and Mary Higgins of Clearfield, PA; brother, Brian Higgins of Humble, TX and sister, Dawn Clark of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will begin at 10 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road with a Funeral Service scheduled for 11 AM. Military honors will be accorded by a Fort Bliss Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 capacity is limited to 55 attendees. Live streaming may be viewed beginning at 11 AM at www.bacastream.com
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com