1/1
Kevin Higgins
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Higgins

Las Cruces - KEVIN MICHAEL HIGGINS, age 59, of Las Cruces entered eternal rest on July 4, 2020. He was born May 2, 1961 in Sterling Heights, Michigan to William and Mary Ann Higgins. Kevin was an adored father, husband, friend, soldier, King of our hearts, and protector of the realm. He was loved, respected and appreciated for all the blessings he brought into our lives. Kevin will always be remembered for his big loves, intense passions and his zeal for adventure and life.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Laryssa of the family home; two sons, Leonard Conkey and Dalton Conkey (Fiancé Catherine Mullin), both of Las Cruces; two daughters, Elizabeth Higgins and Mary Higgins of Clearfield, PA; brother, Brian Higgins of Humble, TX and sister, Dawn Clark of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will begin at 10 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road with a Funeral Service scheduled for 11 AM. Military honors will be accorded by a Fort Bliss Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 capacity is limited to 55 attendees. Live streaming may be viewed beginning at 11 AM at www.bacastream.com

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Baca’s Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baca’s Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 7, 2020
Brian, Mom &amp; Kevin
Love you Kevin!
Rhonda Higgins
Family
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace brother ! It is a privilege to have known you .
David Treece
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved