Kimberly Campos Reynolds
1986 - 2020
Kimberly Campos Reynolds

Mesquite - KIMBERLY CAMPOS REYNOLDS, age 34, of Mesquite passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Albuquerque. Born September 6, 1986 in Las Cruces to Carlos Campos Jr., and Geraldine Olivas, Kimberly was a loving mother, sister and daughter.

Kimberly was a natural as a softball player. She spent her summers playing youth softball as a catcher for the Las Cruces, Heat and as well with the Gadsden High School Softball team.

Those left to mourn her passing include her husband, Jose Reynolds of Albuquerque; three sons, Damian Ray Aguilar, Joseph Nathaniel Aguilar and Izayah Joe Reynolds all of Las Cruces; her father, Carlos (Patricia); her mother, Geraldine all also of Las Cruces; two brothers. Andrew Campos of Denver, CO., and Carlos Isaac Campos; two sisters, Jennifer Campos and Gia Olivas all of Las Cruces; her paternal grandfather, Carlos V. Campos; and maternal grandmother, Carmen E. Olivas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Maria M. Campos; maternal grandfather, Joe R. Olivas; and her godfather, Isaac Campos Sr.

Visitation for Kimberly will begin at 1 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM. Cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
