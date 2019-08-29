|
Kimberly Kaye Eiland
Las Cruces - Kimberly (Kim) Eiland passed away peacefully in La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice on August 25, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 65.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1954, she graduated valedictorian from Phoenix Christian High School. Kim then attended the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, where she graduated with degrees in Chemistry and Technical Writing. After graduating, she worked in New Mexico Tech's office of the Registrar until 2005, when she moved to Las Cruces. She continued working in New Mexico State University registrar's office until her retirement in 2016.
Kim loved dogs and horses, and was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of having horses while she lived in Socorro. She was also a very accomplished seamstress, and loved crafting jewelry, cards and quilted projects. Kim was very active in the Methodist Church in Socorro and Las Cruces.
Kim is survived by her brother, Kevin Johnston of Chandler, Arizona, and three cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Delores Johnston.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at University United Methodist Church, 2000 Locust Avenue with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kim's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University United Methodist Church of Las Cruces, 2000 Locust Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 29, 2019