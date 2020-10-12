Kin "Ronnie" Pearson
Las Cruces - Kin "Ronnie" "Ron" Pearson, 75, of Las Cruces, died Oct. 9, 2020 in Las Cruces.
He was born in Hastings, Nebraska July 4, 1945 to Vesper and Orvey Pearson. The family moved to New Mexico in 1950. He had three brothers—Thomas, Kurt and Bennett Pearson.
He grew up in Columbus, NM and then the family moved to Deming, NM where he attended school. He graduated from Deming High School in 1963. In spite of chronic asthma, he became a quarter back for the school's football team his senior year.
He married his high school sweetheart Diane Zachek August 27, 1966. They were married 54 years. They had two sons—Joey and Sean Pearson.
He attended New Mexico State University where he received his bachelor's in mathematics in 1967. He worked at White Sands Missile Range for 34 years as a mathematician. One of the highlights of his career was that he designed software that made it possible for White Sands to safely test next generation missiles in real time.
Ron retired in 2000. He enjoyed spending his time with family, especially his grandchildren and their interests. He also enjoyed hiking, biking and being out in nature.
Ron had an avid interest in mathematics, history and science, especially cellular biology.
He is survived by his wife Diane of Las Cruces, NM, sons Joey and his wife Velinda, and Sean, and his grandchildren Teo, Ethan and Sophie of Albuquerque, NM. Nieces Amy Pearson of Palm Springs, CA, Leah Pearson of Las Cruces, NM and Lauren Pearson of Lake Forest, CA. Nephews Parker Pearson of Sachse, TX, Ira Pearson of Las Cruces, NM and Atticus Pearson of Lake Forest, CA. Grandnieces Evan and Randa Pearson of Las Cruces, NM. Grandnephews Loman and Teige Pearson of Sachse, TX
He is preceded in death by his brother Kurt Byron Pearson who died in Vietnam Oct. 14, 1967; his father Orvey Pearson who died Aug. 24, 1999 and his mother Vesper Pearson who died Sept. 17, 2004.
Ron will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle who was full of life and will be sincerely missed and loved.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.