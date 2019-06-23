|
Kingsley Blackman
Calhoun, GA. - Kingsley Blackman, 88, died on June 10, 2019 at his residence in Calhoun, Ga. He was born October 7, 1930 in Midland, Texas to William and Dorothy Blackman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Bill and John Blackman and Adele "Babe" Brautigam. He is survived by his wife of 69 years; Nancy Virginia Blackman of Georgia and his children; David Grant Blackman of Montana, Robert "Bob" Kingsley Blackman and Susann Blackman of Montana, Carol Ann Martinez and Charlie Martinez of Georgia, Lynne Blackman of Albuquerque, NM, Marilyn Guthrie and Doug Guthrie of Peralta, NM. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was a graduate 0f Midland High School in Midland, Texas in 1948 where he lived most of his life until 1964, when he moved to El Paso, Texas. In 1966 he moved to Las Cruces, NM. He was the owner/operator of Arrow Butane-Propane Co from 1966 until he retired in 1991. He was active on the board of directors and the board of counselors at Citizens Bank. He served as chairman of the LP Gas Commission under Governor Gary King of New Mexico.
In his retirement he moved to Ruidoso, NM and then moved to Calhoun, Georgia in 2015.
A memorial was held as a celebration of life for Kingsley on June 14, 2019 in Calhoun, Ga. Arrangements were made by Thomas Funeral Home of Calhoun, Ga; condolences may be sent through their web site.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019