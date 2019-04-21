|
Kyle Joe Roseborrough
- - Kyle Joe Roseborrough, of Bend, Oregon, was born July 2, 1973, raised in the Southwest, finished high school in Las Cruces and later graduated from New Mexico State University and Chico State. While growing up he was a competitive tennis player.
On May 27, 2001 Kyle married the former Aimee Loewenstern and they have two daughters, ages 7 and 12. Kyle was deeply inspired by the outdoors, loved challenging himself, and thrived when encouraging others. The pinnacle of his nurturing spirit was the love he had for his family.
Kyle was dedicated to advancing his progress on rock climbing routes around the world, and expanding the rock climbing field for those around him - even co-writing a feature article in Climbing Magazine with Aimee in December 2009 to introduce a lesser known climbing area in Mexico to a wider audience. Kyle was sincere and humble about his favored sport.
In addition to his love of rock climbing, Kyle was committed to a healthy lifestyle for himself, his family, and his friends. Cooking was a source of great delight in his life, whether preparing everyday nourishing meal, or coming up with creative food combinations.
On April 14, 2019, this beloved husband, father, son, and friend was in a tragic accident that claimed his life. Kyle is survived by his wife Aimee, daughters Ella and Hazel, parents Jeri and Mike, siblings Cory and Kacee, and countless friends around the world.
Kyle was a perpetual, life-long learner with an unquenched thirst for understanding things previously unknown to him. As a result, he mastered many subjects and brought fierce, informed views (and a forthright communication approach) that made conversations with him thought provoking and memorable. His spirit and vibrant way of experiencing life will be forever missed and loved.
Kyle was private, but enthusiastic about supporting the lives of people who experienced suffering that had not been a part of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to organizations with one of two focus areas: 1) therapeutic recovery for trauma survivors; and, 2) transition support for people who have been incarcerated. Donations for therapeutic support can be directed to OAASIS Oregon, Oregon Abuse Advocates & Survivors in Service (http://oaasisoregon.org). Re-entry support for formerly incarcerated individuals can be directed to A New Way of Life Reentry Project (http://anewwayoflife.org), Refoundry (http://www.refoundry.org), or Center for Employment Opportunities (https://ceoworks.org).
On Sunday, April 28th a celebration of Kyle's life will take place at Smith Rock, Terrebonne, OR. Details are available at Bend Rock Gym.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019