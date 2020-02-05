|
Lajos "Louie" Kiss
Las Cruces - LAJOS "LOUIE" KISS
Lajos "Louie" Kiss passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Adobe Assisted Living facility. Born on December 18, 1936, Lajos grew up on a small farm in rural Hungary with his brothers and sisters. In November 1956, when Russian troops invaded Hungary, Lajos escaped Hungary and eventually made his way to London where he boarded a ship along with many other Hungarian refugees bound for the United States. Lajos and many of the other refugees were relocated to central Michigan, which is where he met Juanita Algar-Ruiz, a beautiful young woman from Spain.
Lajos finished his engineering schooling at the University of Michigan and spent some time working for the Michigan Highway Department before enlisting in the United States Army in May 1960. He married Juanita in October 1962, became a US Citizen in November of 1962 and completed his Army career with an Honorable Discharge in May 1963 earning the Good Conduct Medal. In early 1964 the couple moved to Las Cruces, to make their home. Lajos spent his career with the New Mexico Highway Department and then at White Sands Missile Range with the Defense Mapping Agency before becoming partially disabled from a brain aneurism. He enjoyed supporting the Engineering and Survey departments at NMSU, cheering on the Aggies, and hunting and camping in New Mexico.
Lajos and Juanita raised two children; son, Julian Kiss and wife, Jennifer of Broomfield, CO, and daughter, Rozalie Rubadeau and husband, Tom of Las Cruces. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Caitlin, Lauren, and Justin Kiss, Taylor and Andrew Leblanc, Kimberly and Thomas Rubadeau; one great-grandson, Carter-Joseph Brandonas as well as the many friends and family that he loved. Lajos was preceded in death by his parents, Jozef and Rozalia Garbac Kiss, and his beloved wife, Juanita Kiss on September, 2015.
Cremation has taken place and A Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM Friday, January 7, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano Drive with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marines Corp League El Perro Diablo Detachment.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Adobe Assisted Living Facility, 1111 E. Mountain Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001, in Lajos' memory.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel, of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020