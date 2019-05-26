|
|
LaNette E. and Robert Dale Theroux
Dallesport, WA - LaNette E. Theroux
June 19, 1945 - March 4, 2019
LaNette Theroux passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019 with her husband and son by her side.
She was born to John Erwin Wilson and Evelyn Mary (Eckley) Wilson in Union County, Oregon. She has lived in various places throughout Oregon, Alaska, New Mexico and moved to Dallesport, Washington after retirement.
She married Robert E. Theroux on December 31, 1976 and became a part of his manufactured home transport and set-up business until she retired.
She was a loving mother and her favorite things were her family, her dogs, hummingbirds and chickens.
LaNette was preceded in death by her son Mark, sisters (Carolyn & Cathy) and her parents.
She was survived by her husband, siblings (Ervina, Shirley, Sharron & Dallas), children (Edward, Robert, Rene'), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Robert Dale Theroux
August 13, 1936 - April 16, 2019
Bob Theroux passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019 with stepson Robert holding his hand.
He was born to Armond J. Theroux and Mae E. (Denarais) Theroux. He was an Army Veteran, traveling overseas during his tour. He has lived in various places throughout Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska, New Mexico and moved to Dallesport, Washington after retirement.
He married LaNette E. McHargue on December 31, 1976 and became a part of her family, raising Mark, Robert & Rene.
He was a loving father and his favorite things were his family, dogs, classic cars and hunting.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, LaNette, step-son Mark, brothers (Russell, Raymond, Larry, Wayne & Daniel), sisters (Mary Marlene, Kathy and Rosemary) and his parents.
He was survived by siblings (John, Carol, Shirley, JR, & Timothy), children (Edward, Robert, & Rene'), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at their home on July 14, 2019.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 26, 2019