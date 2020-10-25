1/1
Larry Anthony Gonzalez
{ "" }
Larry Anthony Gonzalez

Las Cruces - Larry Anthony Gonzalez- Baldonado Jr., 28, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. Larry was born in Las Cruces, NM to Maria E. Gonzalez and Larry Baldonado Sr. on May 27th, 1992. Larry enjoyed spending most of his time with family. From making his nephews/nieces smile & laugh, singing/rapping favorite songs with his siblings, to being outdoors landscaping in the family business. He always managed to keep his smile big and heart open to anyone who needed help. Larry will always be remembered as a funny, down to Earth, caring, loving, and compassionate person.

Larry is preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather Americo Perez, maternal grandfathers Alfonso Mesta & Moises Gonzalez, great uncle/godfather Carlos Rodriguez, & paternal grandparents Willie & Lillie Baldonado.

Larry is survived by his mother Maria E. Gonzalez, father Larry Baldonado Sr. & dad Rogerio Gonzales, step-father Salvador Estrada Sr., a brother Kevin Gonzalez, sisters Amber Gonzalez, Hilda Gonzalez, & Sierra Gonzalez, maternal great grandmother Felicita Mares (Camden, NJ), maternal grandmother Hilda Mesta, & numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels located at 300 E. Boutz Rd. with services afterwards at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Masonic Cementery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Baca's Funeral Chapels.

The family of Larry Anthony Gonzalez- Baldonado Jr. wishes to thank family and friends. God bless always.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
