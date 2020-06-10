Larry Chettinger
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Chettinger

Las Cruces - LARRY "OL' TIMING MAN" CHETTINGER, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 in his home in Las Cruces, NM on June 7, 2020 after a 5 year long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 44 years, Deborah Chettinger.

Children; son, Harley Chettinger of Aztec, NM, and daughter, Danielle Abril and her husband Dru of Las Cruces, NM.

Grandchildren; Brittany Smith and her husband Nethanyel of Mountainair, NM, Jaymie Vasquez and her husband Jose of Las Cruces, NM, Riley Abril of Las Cruces, NM, and William Chettinger of Deming, NM.

Great grandchildren; Keegan and Violet Smith of Mountainair, NM and Aria Vasquez of Las Cruces, NM.

Siblings; brother, Curtis Chettinger of Glendale, AZ, sister, Phyliss Keefer of Bend, OR, and honorary bonus brother and best friend, Dale Miles and his wife Stella of Las Cruces, NM.

Larry enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family and friends, riding his Harley and watching football. Memoriam and scattering of ashes will be planned for at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved