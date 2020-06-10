Larry Chettinger
Las Cruces - LARRY "OL' TIMING MAN" CHETTINGER, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 in his home in Las Cruces, NM on June 7, 2020 after a 5 year long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 44 years, Deborah Chettinger.
Children; son, Harley Chettinger of Aztec, NM, and daughter, Danielle Abril and her husband Dru of Las Cruces, NM.
Grandchildren; Brittany Smith and her husband Nethanyel of Mountainair, NM, Jaymie Vasquez and her husband Jose of Las Cruces, NM, Riley Abril of Las Cruces, NM, and William Chettinger of Deming, NM.
Great grandchildren; Keegan and Violet Smith of Mountainair, NM and Aria Vasquez of Las Cruces, NM.
Siblings; brother, Curtis Chettinger of Glendale, AZ, sister, Phyliss Keefer of Bend, OR, and honorary bonus brother and best friend, Dale Miles and his wife Stella of Las Cruces, NM.
Larry enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family and friends, riding his Harley and watching football. Memoriam and scattering of ashes will be planned for at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.