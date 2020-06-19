Larry S. Martinez
Chamberino - It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved LARRY SAPIEN MARTINEZ, age 60, of Chamberino on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his home. Larry was so many things to so many people, he was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, born October 24, 1959 in Las Cruces to Jose Victor and Celia Sapien Martinez. Larry worked for the Gadsden Independent School District as an Instructional Materials Specialist. For many years Larry also assisted his father Victor, as caregivers of the San Miguel Cemetery; both of whom were members of the San Miguel Catholic Church. It also has to be said, he was the ultimate, diehard Dallas Cowboy fan for life.
In 1980, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Provencio and together raised two beautiful children; a daughter, Melanie De La Rosa (Andrew) of Chamberino; and a son, Patrick Joseph Martinez (Stephanie) of Las Cruces. Larry preceded his father in death, however, his father will now join him on their journey to eternal life.
Survivors are, mother, Celia Martinez of San Miguel; four sisters, Barbara Franco (Hector) of Vado, Sylvia Tinajero (Sonny) of Mesquite, Norma Ruskey of Las Cruces and Judy Martinez of San Miguel. Other survivors include three grandsons, Esteban and Marco De La Rosa, and Xavier Martinez with a granddaughter on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Victor Jr. and Don S. Martinez; maternal grandparents, Ramon and Angelita Sapien; paternal grandparents, Clemente O. and Ricarda B. Martinez; an aunt, Rumalda Martinez; three uncles, Ernesto Martinez, Ramon Garcia and Jose "Mike" Otero.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 70, and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. Visitation for Larry will begin at 6 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7 PM with the Reverend Ricardo Hinojal Celebrant. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Patrick Martinez, Andrew De La Rosa, Sonny Tinajero, Patrick Provencio, Philip Franco and Victor Ray Martinez. Honorary bearers will be Esteban and Marco De La Rosa, Xavier Martinez, Angel Gonzalez, Mark Rios, Loretta Tinajero, Christopher Ruskey; as well as numerous other family and friends, too many to mention, but are thought of with love.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.