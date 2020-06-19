Larry S. Martinez
1959 - 2020
Larry S. Martinez

Chamberino - It is with deep sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved LARRY SAPIEN MARTINEZ, age 60, of Chamberino on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his home. Larry was so many things to so many people, he was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, born October 24, 1959 in Las Cruces to Jose Victor and Celia Sapien Martinez. Larry worked for the Gadsden Independent School District as an Instructional Materials Specialist. For many years Larry also assisted his father Victor, as caregivers of the San Miguel Cemetery; both of whom were members of the San Miguel Catholic Church. It also has to be said, he was the ultimate, diehard Dallas Cowboy fan for life.

In 1980, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Provencio and together raised two beautiful children; a daughter, Melanie De La Rosa (Andrew) of Chamberino; and a son, Patrick Joseph Martinez (Stephanie) of Las Cruces. Larry preceded his father in death, however, his father will now join him on their journey to eternal life.

Survivors are, mother, Celia Martinez of San Miguel; four sisters, Barbara Franco (Hector) of Vado, Sylvia Tinajero (Sonny) of Mesquite, Norma Ruskey of Las Cruces and Judy Martinez of San Miguel. Other survivors include three grandsons, Esteban and Marco De La Rosa, and Xavier Martinez with a granddaughter on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Victor Jr. and Don S. Martinez; maternal grandparents, Ramon and Angelita Sapien; paternal grandparents, Clemente O. and Ricarda B. Martinez; an aunt, Rumalda Martinez; three uncles, Ernesto Martinez, Ramon Garcia and Jose "Mike" Otero.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 70, and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. Visitation for Larry will begin at 6 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7 PM with the Reverend Ricardo Hinojal Celebrant. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be Patrick Martinez, Andrew De La Rosa, Sonny Tinajero, Patrick Provencio, Philip Franco and Victor Ray Martinez. Honorary bearers will be Esteban and Marco De La Rosa, Xavier Martinez, Angel Gonzalez, Mark Rios, Loretta Tinajero, Christopher Ruskey; as well as numerous other family and friends, too many to mention, but are thought of with love.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Keeping the entire family in my prayers. Priscila, Melody and Patrick May God hold you in his arms
Elisa Saenz
Friend
June 19, 2020
My deepest and wholehearted condolences, to Priscila and the family on your loss.
Ray Lara
Coworker
June 19, 2020
Priscilla, our hearts go out to you and your family over the loss of Larry. May he Rest In Peace and may God give you peace, strength, and love during these difficult times. Love, Chon & Norma Acosta
Norma Acosta
Friend
June 19, 2020
My most deepest condolences to you, Priscilla and the rest of the family. Larry was a great person and friend. He was always offering to help me when we worked together at the warehouse. I will forever cherish his friendship. May he Rest In Peace. You will truly be missed, Larry.
Blanca Madrid
Friend
June 19, 2020
Priscilla & family please accept our condolences on your loss. May Larry rest in peace.
Ray, Melissa & Santiago Lara
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Martinez family. I pray that our Lord will assuage your pain. Larry was kind and good. I loved spending time with him during our high school days and I will carry those fond memories with me.
Conrad Perea
Friend
