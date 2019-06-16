|
Larry Tesillo
Las Cruces - "Coach" Larry Tesillo was sent home on June 10, 2019 at the age of 46.
Larry was born on December 21, 1972 in Artesia, New Mexico to father, Isabel Tesillo, and mother, Erminia Tesillo. He graduated from Artesia High School in 1991. After moving to Las Cruces, Larry began working in the grocery business in 1995 and continued to do so for the next 17 years until he became a sales representative for Core-Mark International. His children remember him as a passionate, hardworking, devoted, giving, and funny father who encouraged them to strive to be better than he ever was and build a better life than what he had growing up.
One of Larry's greatest accomplishments in life was coaching girls' basketball. He began coaching his daughters when they were younger, was a volunteer coach at Sierra Middle School, and eventually he developed the Young Gunz Girls' Basketball Club. He spent countless hours devoting his time to ensure that the 100+ players that came through his program were prepared for competitions and life overall. Larry was a selfless individual who always put the needs of others before his and dedicated himself to making the lives of others better.
Larry is survived by wife, Dian; daughters, Laramie and Raena; godchildren, Carlo and Alani; in-laws, David, Paula, and Dora; his Young Gunz Family; and many more beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Isabel Tesillo and Erminia Tesillo, and brothers Ricky Garcia and Vicente Garcia.
A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Beverly Hills Hall, 150 Hermosa Street. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life.
"I have walked through my life as a blind man, only feeling darkness around me. My eyes have been closed for so long, the hope of light and sight is just a passing memory. The pain and anguish and the loss of loved ones that I have endured has made me blind, blinded by the death I can no longer see. I am wishing for the day to come when I will see again…" -Larry Tesillo
