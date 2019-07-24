|
Larry Willis Rogers
Silver City - Larry Willis Rogers, age 81, of Silver City, New Mexico went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 9th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM.
Larry was born on September 11, 1937 to Lee and Ula Rogers in Santa Rita, NM (Born in Space) and lived most of his childhood in Bayard, NM with his 8 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Larry attended school at Cobre in Bayard, NM. He lettered in football and track in high school and continued to play softball many years after he graduated.
Larry married Betty Youngblood in June 1960. They had two children, Larry Glen and Frankie Lynn. In December of 1979, he married Carleta Castillo and was blessed with 3 stepchildren, Pete, Buddy and Dawn.
Through the years, Larry won many awards for Archery and Bowling and was a member of the Elks. Larry worked as a pipefitter at Kennecott in Hurley, NM until he took disability in 1973.
Larry loved being around all of his family and friends, whether it was at the lake, in the mountains, at family get togethers or Elks camping trips.
Larry is survived by his children: Larry Glen Rogers(Karen), Frankie Miller(Bob), Pete Castillo(Sofie), Buddy Castillo, Dawn Gomez, 2 Brothers, Lester Rogers and Donald Rogers (Judy), 1 Sister, Glenda Nelson, Grandchildren: Tim Miller(Heather), Cory Miller(Shannan), Janine Ostic (Jeff), Danielle Ortiz(Joel), Robin Castillo, Jennifer Castillo Snedeker(Chad), Andrea Castillo, Amanda Torres(Rosendo), Daniel Chavez(Elizabeth), Diego Chavez, Lori Trujillo(Eric), Gabriel Castillo(Veronica) and Veronica Castillo, 26 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great great Grandchildren, and many Nephews and Nieces.
Larry was predeceased by his wife Carleta Rogers, Dad: Lee Rogers, Mom: Ula Rogers, Brothers: Ronald, Joel, Leonard, Bob, AC and Randall, Sisters: Gladys Hill, Bly Burch and Lou Montano.
Please join us in our Celebration of his life on July 27th, 2019 at 11am at the Church of Christ, 1920 Little Walnut Rd, Silver City NM.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019