Laura Brown Lynch de Vries
Las Cruces - Laura Brown Lynch de Vries, 94, of Las Cruces, died very close to Easter Sunday on April 22, 2019, of natural causes. Born on July 16, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the Reverend Francis F. Lynch and Ruth Armstrong Lynch, Laura was the middle child of three sisters. Her early years were spent where her father served as rector of the Episcopal churches in Forest Hills, Md., and Buffalo, Corning and Cazenovia, NY. Rev. Lynch also served the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lexington, Kentucky, where Laura attended the Margaret Hall School. The family returned to Baltimore in the late 1930s. Laura attended high school at The Hannah More Academy in Reisterstown, Md., and graduated in 1942. While at the Academy, Laura was "bitten by the stage bug," appearing in many productions. She honed her acting skills with two years of study at the Bard-Avon School of Dramatic Arts.
While working in a law firm during the day, she was active in Little Theater. She was Nancy in "Gaslight," for the Vagabond Players, the role played by Angela Lansbury in her first film, and appeared also in "My Sister Eileen" at the Hilltop Theater.
Laura met her future husband, Charles G. de Vries, at the officer's club while he was stationed in Aberdeen, Md., during World War II. Charles was part of a group that called themselves "the Rocketeers," being among the first rocket scientists in America. Charles and Laura were married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Baltimore on August 20, 1947, by Laura's father. Charles received a Ph. D. in Organic Chemistry from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, then taught at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Influenced by his father-in-law, Dr. de Vries made a career change in the 1950s, attending an Episcopal seminary in Berkley, California, then serving parishes in the southwest, including All Saints Episcopal Church in El Paso and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, La Union. A move to Las Cruces followed in 1975, when Charles was called as rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, later serving as Interim Rector and on staff at St. James' Episcopal Church, Mesilla Park.
During those years Laura worked as a legal secretary at the Mayfield Law Firm in El Paso and in the offices of White Sands Elementary and Jornada Elementary schools until her retirement in 1987. She and Charles were blessed with three children, Peter Charles, Ruth Ella, and Paul Francis. She continued to pursue her avocation in theater, playing, among other roles: the wacky clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, in "Blythe Spirit"; Mrs. Pearce in "Pygmalion"; and both Brewster sisters, Abby and Martha, in separate productions of "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Roles in musicals included Mrs. Paroo in "The Music Man," at NMSU, where she had to jump off a porch singing, "Gary, Indiana." In "Hello, Dolly," Charles played Cornelius Vandegelder to Laura's Dolly. A favorite role was the Mother Superior in "Nunsense."
While grieved by her husband's death in 2011, Laura remained active in church and community, serving in the Hospital Auxiliary at Memorial Medical Center and as a volunteer at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum. At St. James' Laura was a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King and the altar guild.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles G. de Vries, a sister, and two of her children, Peter Charles de Vries and Ruth Ella Chaffin. She is survived by son, Paul Francis de Vries of Las Cruces; sister, Frances Lee Lynch of Shepherdstown, W.V.; grandson, Thomas Charles Chaffin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral and committal service will take place at St. James' Episcopal Church, Mesilla Park, on Wednesday, May 1st, at 10:00 a.m. Contributions in Laura's memory may be made to St. James' or to the . Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz-grahams
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 28, 2019