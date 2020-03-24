Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Laura Flores
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura G. Flores


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura G. Flores Obituary
Laura G. Flores

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, LAURA B. FLORES, age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 24, 1930 in Hanover, NM to Tomas Bustos and Emilia Aragon. Mrs. Flores was a homemaker.

Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Anastacio Gomez and Michael Flores; two daughters, Kathy Genera and Shirley Prieto. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Flores and a daughter, Peggy Martinez.

Due to Covid-19, limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only (no more than 10 people) and private services will be held.

Honorary bearers will be Michael and Eric Flores, Ramon and Martin Prieto, Gilbert Sr., Matthew and Gilbert Martinez Jr., Frankie, Isaiah, Daniel and Manuel Maldonado.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to

www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -