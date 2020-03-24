|
Laura G. Flores
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, LAURA B. FLORES, age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 24, 1930 in Hanover, NM to Tomas Bustos and Emilia Aragon. Mrs. Flores was a homemaker.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Anastacio Gomez and Michael Flores; two daughters, Kathy Genera and Shirley Prieto. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Flores and a daughter, Peggy Martinez.
Due to Covid-19, limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only (no more than 10 people) and private services will be held.
Honorary bearers will be Michael and Eric Flores, Ramon and Martin Prieto, Gilbert Sr., Matthew and Gilbert Martinez Jr., Frankie, Isaiah, Daniel and Manuel Maldonado.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to
www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020