Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Laurie Ludeman
Laurie Ann Ludeman


1963 - 2019
Laurie Ann Ludeman Obituary
Laurie Ann Ludeman passed peacefully from this life on February 13, 2019 under the gentle care of Mesilla Valley Hospice and surrounded by family these last three months.
Laurie was born January 14, 1963 in Rapid City, South Dakota, and grew up in South Dakota, Arizona and Las Cruces. She excelled at competitive swimming in high school, spent her junior year in Australia, before skipping senior year to study computer science at NMSU. In San Diego she was a lifeguard and became a lifelong San Diego Chargers fan.
Returning to Las Cruces, Laurie was mother to four sons. She loved singing and signing Country music to her hard of hearing son Rob. She was a Master Gardener and took great pride in her backyard garden. Other interests included watching sports, off-road driving in the desert, camping, collecting and polishing rocks, crafts, collecting coins, making chile rellenos, and a big pot of tamales at Christmas.
She is survived by her mother Martha Ludeman (Gordon Butler), father Lonnie Ludeman (Julie Schmitt), sister Miranda Ludeman, sons Kris Keith, Rob Keith (Martha Easton), Clinton Rogers, Craig Rogers, 5 grandchildren, and her dog Bowser who visited regularly in hospice. Family and friends plan to gather to share memories on March 2nd.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 27, 2019
