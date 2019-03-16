|
|
Lauro Campos
Las Cruces - Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, LAURO G. CAMPOS, age 74, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. He was born April 5, 1944 in Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico to Alberto and Maria de Refugio Gallegos Campos. Lauro was an executive chef at the Double Eagle for many years and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include a son, Matthew Campos (Lizette) of Sacramento, CA; four daughters, Emilia Campos of El Paso, TX, Alma Monica Campos of Modesto, CA, Alondra and Paloma Campos both of Las Cruces; five brothers, Francisco and Moises both of Zacatecas, MX, Ramon Campos (Eugenia),
Isauro Campos all of Visalia, CA, and Alberto Campos (Mayra) of Deming; three sisters, Elvira Mendoza of Visalia, CA, Maria de Jesus Campos of Zacatecas, MX, and Rosaura Campos (George) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Abraham Campos.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Valentine Jankowski officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alberto, Luis, Juan and Isauro Campos, Eric Muñoz, and Bobby Chavez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.laurocamposmemorialfund.mydagsite.com
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 16, 2019