Lawrence R. White
Lawrence R. White

Lawrence R. White passed peacefully on October 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Muriel and Herbert White, his wife of forty-two years, Phala White, son Ian White (Seattle, WA), and daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Stephen McNeil (Petaluma, CA). He is also survived by his three brothers: Marty White, Chris White, and Mike Downing, all of Arizona.

Larry was born at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana on June 6, 1948. As part of a military family, he lived in Norway and Lebanon as a child, as well as the US. It was these years that introduced Larry to a life-long love of soccer which he continued to play up until this year.

Larry graduated from Arizona State University and went on to Pepperdine School of Law, where he graduated in 1976. After a brief practice in California, he moved to Hawaii where he practiced law for ten years. He returned to the mainland in 1987 to practice law with the Miller, Stratvert Law Firm, where he remained for thirty-three years.

Larry will be remembered for his integrity, intelligence, kindness, quick wit and his ability to grow Plumeria trees in the desert.

Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time. Donations in Larry's name can be made to student scholarships at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law at https://law.pepperdine.edu/ or St. James Episcopal Church at stjameslascruces.org

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

