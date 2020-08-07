Lea Phillips
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister Lea Evelyn Phillips passed away on July 28th, 2020 in her home in Las Cruces, NM. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was 82 years old.
Lea was born in Medina, Texas on March 29th, 1938 to James Nicholas Phillips and Ardie Octavia Phillips (Adkins).
Lea was preceded in death by her brother, James Aaron Phillips in 2014 and her sister Nettie L. Carpenter (Phillips) in 2017. Lea is survived by her brother Floyd Neal Philips, her daughter Kerry Lyn Pruett (Phillip Chidester) and her son Phillip H. Pruett III (Melody), both of Las Cruces, her nephew Joel Nicholas Carpenter of Medina, Texas, her grandchildren Constance Lee Dillon (Thomas) of White Bluff, TN, Phillip H. Pruett IV (Christine) of Seattle, WA, Victoria Lyn Pruett of Las Cruces, NM, Nicholas James Aaron Chidester and Kaylea Brooke Chidester of Las Cruces, NM, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Lea retired from a successful career as a personnel specialist with the Office of Personnel Management at White Sands Missile Range, where she worked from 1958-1988. Upon retirement Lea and her brother James owned and operated the Phillip's Antique Shop on Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces. This endeavor allowed them to pursue their interest in vintage collectables, art, and antiques. Lea's love for Fiesta Ware was legendary and she instilled this passion into all of her family.
Throughout her lifetime, Lea challenged the traditional stereotypes for women. She was an avid hunter and expert marksman. She enjoyed driving her favorite car, The Ford Mustang.
We admired her for her bravery, as she was undaunted by any challenge. She inspired us with her intellect, ingenuity and resourcefulness. Most of all, we will miss her immeasurable kindness, love and her devotion to family that was evident in all she did.
On behalf of her family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the service of Mesilla Valley Hospice.
